Kim Zolciak is going from real to surreal.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum is one of seven participants in the upcoming season of the long-running reality show “The Surreal Life,” MTV announced Wednesday.

Zolciak was an original cast member of “RHOA” and abruptly departed the show halfway through Season 5. She has since made several guest appearances, including the most recent Season 15.

She wed football player Kroy Biermann on a Bravo wedding special and they had their own spin-off titled “Don’t Be Tardy” that ran for eight seasons. Biermann filed for divorce last May, but the two reconciled briefly before Biermann refiled for divorce in August.

Production on “The Surreal Life” is slated to begin this month. The cast includes:

Ally Brooke – singer and founding member of Fifth Harmony

Chet Hanks – actor and eldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, also goes by his rapper name Chet Haze

Kim Zolciak

Macy Gray – Grammy-winning artist

Johnny Weir – Three-time U.S. figure skating champion and two-time Olympian, figure skating and Kentucky Derby commentator

Josie Canseco – Model and daughter of MLB player Jose Canseco

O.T. Genasis – Rapper, real name Otis Oliver Flores

MTV did not announce an air date for Season 8 of “The Surreal Life.”

“The Surreal Life” is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios and by Samuel Duque for Telecolombia International Studios. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz and Camilo Valdes with Matthew Parillo as executive in charge of production.