Lisa Rinna predicts the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will lack drama now that she has left.

Rinna, who exited the Bravo reality show in January after eight seasons, gave an update on her post-housewife life on “The Talk” Thursday, where she filled in for an ailing Amanda Kloots.

The guest host was treated to an enthusiastic round of applause, to which she replied, “I’ll take it, I’ll take it!” The audience response was a far cry from the one Rinna received at BravoCon last October, where she was booed while taking the stage with her “Beverly Hills” castmates.

Watch her appearance on “The Talk” here:

Lisa Rinna fills us in on life after "Housewives" and what she's up to now. The Talk audience gave her a well-deserved standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/22f3IsMtZu — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 9, 2023

“I never held a job for eight years. As an actor as you know, [cohost] Jerry [O’Connell] knows, it doesn’t last that long … so I will miss that routine of having a paycheck,” Rinna replied when asked about leaving the show.

“I grew up loving wrestling,” she continued. “So to me, if you got booed as a wrestler, you were the star … I’ve never been booed before, that’s the truth, but I was like, ‘I made it!'”

Co-host Natalie Morales then asked Rinna if there is a potential “franchise” in her future. (There are unconfirmed reports that Rinna, her actor husband Harry Hamlin, and model daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle are shopping around a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”-esque show.)

“To be free for the first time in eight years, I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen, you know, the doors are flying open,” Rinna replied. “I’m just saying yes to everything.”

One of those projects could be a future installment of “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” — a spin-off series streaming on Peacock where housewives from different shows travel to exotic locations.

“First of all, it would depend on where, and how much money,” Rinna responded. “And again, never say never, so we would have to see. I like a lot of those girls.”

On keeping in touch with her former co-stars, Rinna added, “Erika Jayne and I are very close friends, Dorit [Kemsley] and Kyle [Richards] are my closest crew. You know, it ebbs and flows. But listen, the ladies are going to be fine. It might be a little boring,” she joked. (Note: Bravo does not comment on casting for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”)

Meanwhile, Rinna’s former friend and “Real Housewives” castmate Denise Richards appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live Thursday, where she talked about a potential return to the show.

“I definitely would consider [going back],” Richard told Lewis. “They haven’t approached me though.”

Richards overlapped with Rinna on Seasons 9 and 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She ultimately exited the show after Rinna continually badgered her about having a rumored intimate encounter with former cast member Brandi Glanville, which Richards denied.

“That wouldn’t have prevented you from coming back if Lisa was there, correct?” Lewis asked.

“Correct,” Richards answered.

Lewis and Richards then speculated on why Rinna left the show, with Lewis ultimately believing it came down to money.

“When you give someone an ultimatum like that, you have to be prepared to walk away,” Lewis speculated. “I think in the past, there have been Housewives that … want too much money.”

Like “Housewives” impresario Andy Cohen, Richards predicted Rinna will be back.

When asked if Glanville’s hypothetical participation in the show would prevent Richards from coming back, Richards replied, “In my opinion, the show should take a shift in what’s going on. That’s my diplomatic way of [responding].”

Glanville, who last appeared as a guest on “Beverly Hills” in Season 10, has made headlines of her own in recent weeks. Glanville reported left filming on “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip 4” in Morocco after inappropriately touching castmate Caroline Manzo.

Peacock and production company Shed Media did not mention either woman by name, but released a statement that read: “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”