The “Real Housewives of Dubai” are back for Season 2, and it all starts this June.

It’s been two years since fans have seen the last of the ladies of Dubai. Taking part in this season are returning housewives Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. However, there’s also a newbie on the block in Taleen Marie, while Nina Ali is not returning.

In a first look at the new season, the ladies cheers to “new beginnings,” while hashing out some previous beef from prior seasons.

“All you guys, you’re all queens to me,” Ayan tells the group in the clip.

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Leola Westbrook-Lawrence and Tamara Najm Coudurier serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

The Season 2 premiere drops on Bravo on Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET and will land on Peacock the next day. The first season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is streaming now on Peacock.