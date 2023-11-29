“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen said she apologized to her cast mate Guerdy Abraira after she shared the news of Abraira’s cancer diagnosis without her permission.

In the third episode of Season 6 of “RHOM” — titled “Loose Lips” — Pippen and Abraira got together for lunch to discuss their fractured relationship. During their conversation, Abraira confided to Pippen about her diagnosis. In response, Pippen questioned how Abraira knew she’d been diagnosed. Hours later, Pippen shared Abraira’s diagnosis at a party with the rest of the cast without her permission.

TheWrap caught up with both housewives at Kathy Hilton’s DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy’s event, where Abraira revealed she was shocked by Pippen’s actions.

“It’s mind-boggling how someone — knowing how etiquette works in society — would even go this far and do something like that so nonchalantly, as if it was like yesterday’s gossip,” Abraira said. “So you know, you watch what people do. And my husband likes to say, ‘When people show you who they are, believe them.’ I think I was a little dumb to give them multiple shots and now I know where I stand.”

Abraira, who is now “cancer-free,” shared out she’d been diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer in March 2023 following a routine mammogram appointment.

Pippen said that even after their lunch together, she was unsure how legitimate Abraira’s cancer diagnosis was.

“Honestly, I left that lunch not knowing if it was real or not real. I don’t really know her as far as a person for me to gauge if it’s really true that she has cancer. And Lisa [Hochstein] called me and said it was like a test. So I really didn’t know what to make of it. I was in shock,” Pippen explained.

She added that she and Abraira were already at odds before Abraira made the bombshell announcement.

“We sat down for that lunch and were arguing for 30 minutes before and I was kind of caught off guard [by her cancer announcement],” Pippen said. “I didn’t expect her to say that. At first she said, ‘I didn’t tell anyone, you’re the first person I told.’ And then she said, ‘I told my kids and I told a few of the girls.’”

Since watching the episode, Pippen has reflected on her initial response to Abraira’s diagnosis.

“When I saw [the episode], I was like, ‘Oh my God, I look crazy.’ I have apologized to her, I’ve sent her flowers. I’ve done everything that I could,” Pippen said.

Pippen’s boyfriend Marcus Jordan, who makes several appearances on the show this season, believed Pippen’s move to spread the news to the cast wasn’t done with malice.

“I feel like Larsa told the other girls out of support, there was no ill-intent behind it,” Jordan said. “I feel like she was trying to rally the girls behind Guerdy during a rough period in her life.”

Outside of the drama, and beyond her rockiness with Pippen, Abraira said she is thankful that she’s beat her cancer journey.

“I’m thankful for my health,” Abraira said. “I’m just so happy that I’m able to be present as a wife and a mother again. I mean, I was literally bedridden for four months going through all these treatments and so I’m just so very happy. I’m just so happy to be here.”

Lawrence Yee contributed to this report.