‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 9 Cast Guide | Photos

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” are back with Season 9, and after the way last season ended, there’s a lot that needs to be discussed, including new housewives Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart.

Fans closed out Season 9 of “RHOP” shocked with several questions: how will Mia Thornton and her hubby Gordon sort out their drama after Mia’s side boo was revealed, what happened with Karen Huger’s DUI charge, when will Ashley Darby follow through with her divorce from Michael.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Nora Devin Zimmerman and Leola Westbrook-Lawrence serving as executive producers. Jackie Hebert, Nick Prescott and EJ Dutton co-executive produce. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

Check out the full cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 6.

Karen Huger of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 (Bravo) Karen Huger The grand dame still isn’t coming off throne in Season 9 of “RHOP.” “The aftermath of the car accident and DUI charge is taking its toll on Karen Huger and her family. As she tries to pick up the pieces, the ladies want the 411, but getting the full story proves to be a challenge.”

Wendy Osefo of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 (Bravo) Wendy Osefo Wendy Osefo is living as free as a bird in Season 9 as she closes out her 30s and opens the doors of the White House. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 9 bio for Wendy Osefo: “Although Wendy Osefo is retiring her professor hat, she’s still Dr. Osefo in these Potomac streets, and she’s heading to the White House. As she prepares to enter the 40 club, Wendy is letting loose like never before and living her best life.”

Gizelle Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 (Bravo) Gizelle Bryant Gizelle Bryant is all about her business in Season 9, but she’s still recovering from her father’s passing. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 9 bio for Gizelle Bryant: “Gizelle Bryant is thriving as she focuses on dating and building out the newly rebranded GNA Fusion, a wellness initiative in memory of her late father. After an emotional roller-coaster year, she’s decided to mend some of her fractured relationships in the group, but the way she goes about it defies expectations.”

Ashley Darby of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 (Bravo) Ashley Darby While she’s still working on her divorce in Season 9, Ashley Darby is interesting in stepping into the dating pool. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 9 bio for Ashley Darby: “Ashley Darby is not playing any more games as she forges full steam ahead to get a divorce. She’s throwing herself into the dating pool while balancing single motherhood, co-ownership of GNA and having lots of fun along the way.”

Mia Thornton of of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 (Bravo) Mia Thornton A lot was revealed last season, and Mia Thornton letting it all out in Season 9. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 9 bio for Mia Thornton: “Mia Thornton‘s life is what you’d call complicated. She’s in the process of getting a divorce from Gordon while her relationship with her new man, radio personality Inc, is hotter than ever. If that wasn’t enough, the ladies are questioning some of her actions, making it hard for her to know whom to trust in the group.”

Stacey Rusch of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 (Bravo) Stacey Rusch Stacey Rusch is the new housewife on the Potomac block, and she’s ready to turn a new page as she exits her marriage. Here’s Bravo’s official Season 9 bio for Stacey Rusch: “Stacey Rusch has entered the Potomac chat and she’s causing lots of chatter. She’s a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, who, after 16 years of marriage, is divorcing her husband. As she enters this new phase in her life, she is struggling with the decision to date again and navigating a romantic relationship with her best friend, who is choosing celibacy over intimacy.”