And that’s the end to an eventful Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” but the first part of the reunion is already starting off with a bang — plus a heartfelt thank you message from Karen Huger.

The ladies are all seated and sitting pretty next to Bravo executive and host Andy Cohen, including Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, Keirna Stewart, Ashley Darby and housewife newbie, Stacey Rusch. The only one missing is Huger, who’s checked herself into a rehabilitation center ahead of a sentencing hearing for driving under the influence.

In the meantime, the ladies are holding down the fort and there’s a lot to discuss. From updates on Darby and Thornton’s divorces to Osefo’s new friendship with Bryant, it all starts in Part 1 of the reunion.

Check out the five revelations below.

Karen Huger’s video message at “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 reunion (Bravo) No-Show Karen Huger Shares a Video Message It wasn’t hard to miss that the Grande Dame wasn’t seated with the rest of the ladies this time around. After footage from her drunk-driving incident made its rounds online, Huger appears to have decided to step away from the camera. Many of the women also said they haven’t spoken to Huger since the holiday season. However, in true form, Huger left the cast mates with a message explaining that she’s checked herself into a rehabilitation center ahead of her sentencing. “As you noticed I’m not there, I am going away to a treatment center to address taking antidepressants and drinking, I want to get to the bottom of it,” Huger said in the pre-recorded video. “But I would be remiss if I didn’t take this time to thank those who truly touched my heart during this whole process.” By the end of her message, Huger shared that she won’t be returning to the show as the Grand Dame anymore because “Karen Huger is enough.” She went on to thank Gizelle Bryany, Keirna Stewart, former “RHOP” housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Bravo host and executive Andy Cohen for their support. While acknowledging her temporary departure, she instructed the women to keep her seat clear until she returns.

Wendy Osefo, photo of Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant at “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 Reunion (Bravo) Wendy Osefo’s Friendship Breakup With Karen Huger and Friendship Renewal With Gizelle Bryant As “RHOP” fans know, Wendy Osefo has very different relationships with Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant. After beefing with her sorority sister for several seasons, Osefo and Bryant explained that they talked through their issues in a two-hour-long conversation. As for Huger, Osefo said she’s finally realized that Huger isn’t her friend, and Bryant reminded Osefo she warned her countless times about how Huger’s been shifty toward Osefo when she wasn’t looking.

Jassi Rideaux at “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 reunion (Bravo) Jassi Rideaux Denies Ever Being NFL Player Darius Harris’ “Side Chick” Jassi Rideaux came onto the scene as the vibrant and snappy new friend who totes NFL player Darius Harris on her. But during the season, fans questioned the timeline of which Rideaux started dating Harris, with many speculating Harris was having an affair with Rideax while his supposed partner and mother of his two children was pregnant. Andy Cohen pointed out during the reunion that Rideaux developed a friendship with Harris while he was in a relationship with the other woman. Nevertheless, Rideaux denies ever knowing that Harris was in relationship, saying Harris never posted pictures with a girlfriend. She added that the woman and Harris never claimed to be together and that’s she’s never lived the life of a side chick with Harris.

Mia Thornton and Ashley Darby at “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 reunion (Bravo) For the past few seasons, Andy Cohen has tried his best to keep up with Ashley Darby’s divorce proceedings, and this time around she’s finally got an update. Both she and her ex-husband Michael Darby have officially submitted their signed divorce papers. Darby will receive child support but no alimony. As for Mia Thornton, she says she and her estranged husband Gordon Thornton are in their final stages of divorce and are waiting for a judge to sign off. For now, the former couple are coparenting their children.