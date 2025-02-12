The ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Has Made Peacock Nearly $300 Million

The reality genre has always been a competitive strength for Peacock. Fans of reality TV are spoiled for choice on this platform with options ranging from competition reality series like NBC’s “The Voice” to the slew of reality programming from Bravo.

While reality content on other platforms contributes a smaller share of revenue compared to the amount of catalog space it occupies, on Peacock this genre actually overperforms when it comes to the financial value it is delivering to the company. About one in four shows on Peacock are reality series but these accounted for over 30% of the subscriber revenue delivered to the platform by series in Q3 2024.