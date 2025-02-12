The ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Has Made Peacock Nearly $300 Million

Available to WrapPRO members

Bravo’s reality hit has a deep library to keep viewers engaged, with 11 series in the U.S. and 21 international adaptations

Parrot Analytics Logo
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 14 cast (Bravo)
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 14 cast (Bravo)

The reality genre has always been a competitive strength for Peacock. Fans of reality TV are spoiled for choice on this platform with options ranging from competition reality series like NBC’s “The Voice” to the slew of reality programming from Bravo.

While reality content on other platforms contributes a smaller share of revenue compared to the amount of catalog space it occupies, on Peacock this genre actually overperforms when it comes to the financial value it is delivering to the company. About one in four shows on Peacock are reality series but these accounted for over 30% of the subscriber revenue delivered to the platform by series in Q3 2024.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments