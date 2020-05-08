Real-Life Mothers Who Starred in Films With Their Kids, From Meryl Streep to Angelina Jolie (Photos)

Happy Mother's Day! Check out which famous mothers have costarred with their kids in some of your favorite films.
Sony Pictures
Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer, "Ricki and the Flash"
The mother-daughter duo starred in this 2015 film directed by Jonathan Demme.
Castle Rock Entertainment
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis, "Striptease
Actually, this mother-daughter team is a frequent on-screen collaborator. They first appeared together in 1995's "Now and Then, as well as 1996's "Striptease."
Disney
Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Billie Lourd starred alongside her late mother Carrie Fisher in "The Last Jedi," Fisher's last role before she died. Of course, Fisher reprised her famous role of Princess Leia.
Fox Searchlight
Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Martino, "That's My Boy" and "The Banger Sisters"
Another mother-daughter pair that's in more than one film together, Susan Sarandon and her daughter Eva Amurri Martino starred in "That's My Boy" and "The Banger Sisters."
Disney
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, "Maleficent"
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne played young Aurora in "Maleficent," in which Jolie plays the not-so-wicked witch.
Focus Features
Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow, "Sylvia"
2003's "Sylvia" starred Paltrow, Danner, Jared Harris, Daniel Craig and Michael Gambon, and was based on the real-life tragic relationship of poets Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes.
Filmways Pictures
Tippi Hedren and Melanie Griffith, "Roar"
In what is maybe revered as one of the most dangerous films of all time, "Roar" starred the mother and daughter alongside real-life big cats. Many on set were injured: Griffith had to undergo reconstructive facial surgery after being attacked by a lioness.
Universal
Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow and Maude Apatow, "Knocked Up" and "This Is 40"
Leslie Mann costarred alongside her two daughers, Maude and Iris Apatow (she's married to Judd Apatow) in both "This Is 40" and "Knocked Up" -- both directed by Apatow himself.
Focus
Vanessa Redgrave and Natasha Richardson, "Evening"
The late Natasha Richardson costarred alongside her mother in the drama directed by Lajos Koltai.
Samuel Goldwyn Company
Diane Ladd and Laura Dern, "Wild At Heart"
David Lynch directed this black comedy film starring Laura Dern, Nicolas Cage, and Laura Dern's mother, Diane Ladd.
Orion PIctures
Maureen O'Sullivan and Mia Farrow, "Hannah and Her Sisters"
O'Sullivan and Farrow starred together in the 1986 film, written and directed by Woody Allen, with whom Farrow was in a relationship.
Columbia
Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson, "Crazy in Alabama"
It stays in the family for Griffith, who also starred in "Crazy in Alabama" with her daughter Dakota Johnson. Antonio Banderas directed the film.
Film at the Lincoln Center
Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli, "In the Good Old Summertime"
Robert Z. Leonard directed this 1949 film, starring Judy Garland, Van Johnson and Garland's famous daughter, Liza Minnelli. She was, however, uncredited in the film.
Universal
Melissa McCarthy and Vivian and Georgette Falcone in "The Boss"
Melissa McCarthy's daughters Vivian, 8, and Georgette, 6, made their movie debut in her movie "The Boss." In the movie, they are a part of the young girls selling baked goods.
Fox
Anne Meara and Ben Stiller in "Zoolander"
Ben Stiller's mom Anne Meara played an uncredited protestor in 2001's "Zoolander," directed by Stiller.
Lionsgate
Andie MacDowell and Rainey in "Mighty Fine"
Andie MacDowell starred alongside her daughter Rainey in the 2012 film, directed by Debbie Goodstein.