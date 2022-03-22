Two groups of lucky singles will be setting sail to find love later this year. CBS and Australia’s Network 10 are bringing “The Love Boat” to life with their latest reality dating series, “The Real Love Boat.”

The series, of course, is inspired by the 1970s scripted series that followed captain Merrill Stubing (Gavin MacLeod) and his crew aboard the MS Pacific Princess.

“The Real Love Boat” will bring together singles to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury Princess cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry.

Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including “captain” and “cruise director” will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.

“Audiences really connected with the fun and escapism of ‘The Love Boat,’” said Mitch Graham, CBS senior vice president, alternative programming. “The iconic series embodied the many possibilities of people making new, meaningful connections. Reimagining it as a dating show with competition, adventure and romance makes ‘The Real Love Boat’ an ideal fit for our schedule and viewers.”

CBS and Network 10 have ordered localized versions of the series for their networks in the U.S. and Australia.

“‘The Love Boat’ is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, and head of global content strategy for Paramount’s free-to-air networks, including Network 10.

Production for both series is expected to begin this summer, and the series will air later this year.

“The Real Love Boat” is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, and Wes Dening serve as executive producers for Eureka.