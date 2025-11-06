‘Reasonable Doubt’ Lands Season 4 Renewal at Hulu

“Reasonable Doubt” will keep Jax Stewart in the courtroom as Hulu has renewed the hit legal drama for Season 4. The news comes a week before the show airs its Season 3 finale on Nov. 13.

While Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) still has to close out her newest client Ozzie Edwards’s murder (Kyle Bary), figure out if newcomer Bill Sterling (Joseph Sikora) is truly on her side, and see what her long lost sister Chelsea (Lori Harvey) is up to, “Reasonable Doubt” lovers will take all the victories we can get.

Here’s Hulu’s breakdown of what’s been going down in Season 3: “The tumultuous season follows Jax fighting to acquit her latest client, former child star Ozzie Edwards, who was once loved by millions but is now accused of murder and brings with him a whole entourage of enablers and a mess only Jax can untangle. As America gathers to watch his trial, Jax must contend with an ambitious new colleague, Bill Sterling , and coworkers questioning her worth. The more complicated the trial becomes, the more Jax finds herself fighting both in and out of the courtroom and learning that winning can often come with unexpected consequences.”

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 stars series regulars Corinealdi, Sikora, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo and Angela Grovey.

“Reasonable Doubt” was created, written and is executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, Anton Cropper and Lena Cordina.

Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers. The series comes from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

“Reasonable Doubt” releases new episodes Thursdays on Hulu and Disney+.



