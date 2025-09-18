‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 3 Episode Release Schedule: When Does the Legal Drama Return?

Jax Stewart is back in the courtroom, which means we’re all seated on our couches ready to tune into more of Hulu’s juicy legal drama.

This season, in the midst of juggling the rest of she and Lewis’ (McKinley Freeman) drama with Toni (Tristan Cunningham), Jax has found herself a new and exciting case centered on a former child star who turns to Jax for help after a personal matter quickly becomes complicated.

This time around, the show has brought in some new faces, including new regular cast member Joseph Sikora (“Power”), who plays Bill Sterling — an eager attorney looking to land a partner at Jax’s firm. Plus, fans will be delighted to see the return of the suave Corey Cash (Morris Chestnut).

Here’s all your viewing need-t0-knows below.

When does “Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 premiere?

“Reasonable Doubt” premieres on Hulu on Thursday, Sept. 18. You can also watch the new season on Disney+.

When do new episodes air?

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 will premiere with two episodes before shifting to a weekly episode release on Thursdays.

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 episode release schedule:

Season 3 of “Reasonable Doubt” will have 10 episodes, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays. Check out the episode release schedule below.

Season 3, Episode 1: “Feelin’ It” — Thursday, Sept. 18

Season 3, Episode 2: “A Million and One Questions” — Thursday, Sept. 18

Season 3, Episode 3: “Run This Town” — Thursday, Sept. 25

Season 3, Episode 4: “Friend of For” — Thursday, Oct. 2

Season 3, Episode 5: “Threat” — Thursday, Oct. 9

Season 3, Episode 6: “No Church in the Wild” — Thursday, Oct. 16

Season 3, Episode 7: “Lost One” — Thursday, Oct. 23

Season 3, Episode 8: “Ignorant Sh*t” — Thursday, Oct. 30

Season 3, Episode 9: “D’Evils” — Thursday, Nov. 6

Season 3, Episode 10: “On to the Next One” — Thursday, Oct. 13

Are more episodes on the way?

So far there’s no confirmed answer about whether “Reasonable Doubt” will have a fourth season. However, we can bet the cult-followed series will be back in the courtroom with more juicy drama.

What is Season 3 of “Reasonable Doubt” about?

Here’s Hulu official description for Season 3: “Jax Stewart, L.A.’s finest criminal defense attorney is back in the chaos she’s been craving. Her new client, an ex-child star once loved by millions, is now accused of murder, and he brings with him a whole entourage of enablers and a mess only she can untangle. As America gathers to watch his trial, Jax must contend with an ambitious new colleague and coworkers questioning her worth. The more complicated the trial becomes, the more Jax finds herself fighting both in and out of the courtroom and learning that winning can often come with unexpected consequences.”

Who’s in the cast?

Regular cast members include Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Joseph Sikora, Tim Jo and Angela Grovey. This season’s recurring guest stars include Morris Chestnut, Kyle Barry, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden, Richard Brooks, Pauletta Washington, Brittany Inge, Brandee Evans, Kash Doll, Rumer Willis and Lori Harvey.

Watch the trailer