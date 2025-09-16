In a teaser for the upcoming third season of “Reasonable Doubt,” Joseph Sikora makes his case for partner to coworker Jax Stewart.

“The truth is, I’ve admired your work for a long time. And although we haven’t crossed paths much with you in criminal and me mostly in civil litigation,” Sikora says as his character Bill Sterling in the clip.

“I do civil as well,” Jax, who is played by Emayatzy Corinealdi, responds.

“Yes, I just want to see where I stand with you given that I’m trying to make partner,” cutting right to the case.

“Getting right to it hunh?” Jax replies.

“Well, I believe if you want something, ask. Let them say yes or no,”

Despite his plea, Jax closes the case, stating that Bill will surely make partner eventually, but he’ll have to be patient.

“You’re on a solid track, and it’s great that you billed a lot of hours,” Jax says, noting that he’s only been at the firm for six years. “You just need more criminal case experience, and that comes with time … What’s the rush?”

“I just believe I deserve to be a partner with all of you,” Bill asserts.

I see. Well, in due time, you will,” Jax says comfortably.

“Fair enough,” Bill accepts.

Hulu-Onyx Collective legal drama announced Sikora, who is best known for starring as Tommy Egan in the “Power” franchise, would be joining as a series regular back in March. Coming in as Jax’s coworker, Bill launched a career in law later on in life following a 10-year tenure as a Coast Guard. But now, he’s looking to lock in the partner spot at Jax’s law firm Binder, Hurwitz & Stewart, where his “proximity to Jax becomes imperative to his success.”

Joseph Sikora as Bill Sterling, Kyle Bary as Ozzie Edwards and Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 (Hulu/Disney)

This season, in the midst of juggling the rest of she and Lewis’ (McKinley Freeman) drama with Toni (Tristan Cunningham), Jax has found herself a new and exciting case centered on a former child star who turns to Jax for help after a personal matter quickly becomes complicated.

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, Anton Cropper and Lena Cordina. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 3 of “Reasonable Doubt” will premiere on Hulu with two episodes on Sept. 18 with new episodes airing weekly.