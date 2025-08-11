Lori Harvey Joins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 3 in Recurring Role

Lori Harvey, model and entrepreneur, is set to star in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 in a recurring guest star role.

Harvey will play Chelsea, an unpredictable force with a troubled past who resurfaces as a challenge for Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in unexpected ways, per Hulu.

Harvey will join series regulars Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey and Joseph Sikora.

Back in May, the series shared the news that Morris Chestnut would be returning to the legal drama. And along with him comes several newbies to the show, including Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Rumer Willis (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”), Richard Brooks (“Law & Order”), Keith Arthur Bolden (“Till”), April Parker Jones (“The Other Black Girl”), Kyle Bary (“Ginny & Georgia”) and rapper Kash Doll (“BMF”).

Back in March, TheWrap reported that Sikora, known for starring in “Power Book IV: Force,” would also be coming into the fold as a series regular alongside Corinealdi, Freeman, Jo and Grovey.

Here’s Onyx’s description of the upcoming season: “After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life … even if she sees it all as a little boring. So, when a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine. But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?”

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, Anton Cropper and Lena Cordina. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 3 of “Reasonable Doubt” premieres with two episodes on Sept. 18, followed by new episodes streaming on Thursdays on Hulu.