‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 3 Sets September Premiere on Hulu

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 will head back to Hulu TV screens on Sept. 18.

The next chapter will kick off with a two-episode premiere, and new episodes will stream every Thursday. Season 3 is currently in production in Atlanta.

Series regulars include Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey and Joseph Sikora. And coming into the courtroom as recurring guest stars are Morris Chestnut, Kyle Bary, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight.

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 (Disney/Parrish Lewis)

Check out Hulu’s Season 3 description: “After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life … even if she sees it all as a little boring. So, when a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine. But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?”

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, Anton Cropper and Lena Cordina. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.