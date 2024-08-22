“Reasonable Doubt” has finally returned for Season 2, and Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is back on the case. This time around the confident and laser-sharp attorney is bringing suave and media-savvy defense attorney Corey Cash (Morris Chestnut) along with her.

In the Season 1 finale, fans were hit with a huge cliffhanger when Jax’s friend Shanelle (Shannon Kane) appeared to have murdered her former sports giant husband Jamarian “JT” Tucker (Christopher Mychael Watson). Season 2 picks up right where last season left off, and the whole town has suspicions that his death wasn’t the result of self-defense but rather a ploy to take ownership of his financial assets.

“Reasonable Doubt” was created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Here’s all the details about when new episodes drop and where to watch them.

When does “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 premiere?

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 will have a two-episode on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, Aug. 22.

When do new episodes of “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 come out?

New episodes of “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 will drop at 12 a.m. ET every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+ following its two-episodes premiere on Thursday, Aug. 22. There will be 10 episodes in Season 2, which will air through Oct. 17.

Check out the episode release dates below:

Season 2, Episode 1: “Can I Live?” — Thursday, Aug. 22

Season 2, Episode 2: “Say Hello” — Thursday, Aug. 22

Season 2, Episode 3: “Part II (On The Run)” — Thursday, Aug. 29

Season 2, Episode 4 — Thursday, Sept. 5

Season 2, Episode 5: — Thursday, Sept. 12

Season 2, Episode 6: — Thursday, Sept. 19

Season 2, Episode 7: — Thursday, Sept. 26

Season 2, Episode 8: — Thursday, Oct. 3

Season 2, Episode 9: — Thursday, Oct. 10

Season 2, Episode 10: — Thursday, Oct. 17

What time do new episodes of “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 come out?

What is “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 about?

Here’s Onyx Collective’s synopsis of “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2:

“After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?“