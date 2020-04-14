Rebecca Glashow Joins BBC Studios as President of Americas to Replace Ann Sarnoff

BBC Studios has hired Awesomeness co-head Rebecca Glashow to replace new Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff as president of Americas, the studio announced Tuesday.

Glashow will begin on June 1 and be based out of New York, leading distribution activities in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. She’ll report to Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution at BBC Studios.

Glashow will also work closely with Matt Forde, managing director, international production and formats, whose Los Angeles-based production unit produces “Dancing with the Stars” and the “Life Below Zero” franchise.

“Rebecca’s experience, energy, and entrepreneurial instincts make her perfectly placed to lead a new era of BBC Studios in the Americas as we look to take great British content to even wider audiences across the region,” Dempsey said in a statement.

“Like many, I have long admired the BBC for their unparalleled dedication in bringing some of the most incredible story-telling to audiences around the world,” Glashow said in a statement. “So, I absolutely jumped at the opportunity to lead BBC Studios’ diversified businesses for the Americas – and can’t wait to get started.”

Most recently, Glashow was the co-head of Awesomeness, a division of Viacom and entertainment brand focused on Gen Z, where she led all business operations and revenue including sales, marketing, research, distribution, and production. Prior to her role as co-head, Glashow was the chief strategy and distribution officer, where she oversaw global distribution, studio operations, and business development.

Before joining Awesomeness, Glashow held various leadership roles at Discovery Communications. In her last role, she served as SVP, digital distribution & partnerships, overseeing the strategy and operations for Discovery’s digital video business, including launching Discovery’s suite of mobile apps, OTT services, interactive experiences, and streaming content offerings. She also led the company’s content negotiations across all digital and traditional platforms (including MPVDS, SVOD, VOD, AVOD, and EST), and partnered with the international division to set the global digital strategy. Before Discovery, Glashow held executive roles at Comcast and InDemand.