Rebel Wilson’s Dog Grooming Competition ‘Pooch Perfect’ Gets Series Pickup at ABC

ABC has given an eight-episode series order to the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog-grooming competition show “Pooch Perfect,” the actress announced Wednesday.

The show will pit “10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants” against one another in a series of themed challenges. They will be judged by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris.

Here is ABC’s full pun-filled description:

Each week on “Pooch Perfect,” teams will compete in two challenges: the Immunity Puppertunity challenge and the Ultimutt Challenge showdown. In these challenges, the teams face off in epic grooming trans-fur-mations and showcase their incredible creations on the illustrious “dogwalk.” There will be one dramatic elimination every week up until the season finale, where the top three teams will compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.

A previous version of the show aired last year on the Seven Network in the “Pitch Perfect” star’s native Australia. The original also featured Wilson as host, alongside “international styling experts” Amber Lewin and Colin Taylor as judges.

The ABC version is produced by Beyond Media Rights Limited.