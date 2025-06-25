Reboots, Sequels and Live-Action Remakes Dominate the Top 10 Titles That Audiences Are Most Excited About Right Now

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

The highly anticipated “Superman” reboot, premiering July 11, remains No. 1 for the second week in a row, with “Jurassic World Rebirth” and Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch” holding strong at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The final installment of the iconic Mission: Impossible series, “Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning,” comes in at No. 4, while “NBA Basketball” jumps four spots to No. 5 as the league’s season draws to a close.

DreamWorks’ live-action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon” debuts at No. 6 following its June 13 premiere. “Stranger Things” lands at No. 7 as fans eagerly await its final season. Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia” debuts at No. 8, fresh off the release of its third season on June 5. “A Minecraft Movie,” now streaming on Max, returns at No. 9. The long-awaited addition to the “28 Days Later” franchise, “28 Years Later,” debuts at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10 (June 14-20)