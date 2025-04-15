Bleecker Street Acquires U.S. Rights to Sundance Wildfire Drama ‘Rebuilding’

Bleecker Street has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to “Rebuilding,” a wildfire drama from director Max Walker-Silverman and starring Josh O’Connor, Lily Latorre and Meghann Fahy. The film premiered at Sundance this past January and will be the opening film of the San Francisco Film Festival this Thursday.

O’Connor stars in the film as Dusty, a cowboy who loses his ranch to devastating wildfires. Forced into a FEMA camp, he begins to put his life back together alongside other survivors and unexpectedly forms new bonds with his estranged daughter and ex-wife. Kali Reis and Amy Madigan also star in the film.

Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey and Paul Mezey are producers on the film. O’Connor is executive producer alongside Jan McAdoo, Jack McAdoo, Robina Riccitiello, Josh Peters, Sakurako Fisher, Douglas Choi, Alex C. Lo, Philipp Engelhorn, Bill Way, Elliott Whitton, and Andrew Goldman.

Bleecker Street will release “Rebuilding” later this year, joining a slate that includes a re-release of the famed mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap” ahead of the sequel “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” on Sept. 12.

Mk2 is handling international distribution on “Rebuilding.” The deal was negotiated by Bleecker Street’s Miranda King with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.