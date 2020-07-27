‘Rebuilding Paradise’ Director Ron Howard About Why He’s Spoken Up About Climate Change (Exclusive Video)

“As a citizen, you recognize the challenges out there and you can’t just leave it to others to engage,” director says

| July 27, 2020 @ 9:45 AM Last Updated: July 27, 2020 @ 9:55 AM

Ron Howard said that making his new documentary “Rebuilding Paradise,” about the aftermath of the devastating 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, had emboldened him to speak out about climate change — even at the risk of severe blowback like he experienced on Twitter earlier this month.

“As a citizen, you recognize the challenges out there and you can’t just leave it to others to engage,” Howard told TheWrap founder Sharon Waxman at January’s Sundance Film Festival, where the film had its premiere.

For one year, Howard and his film crews followed the residents of Paradise, California, in the Sierra Nevada foothills as they sought to recover from a wildfire that killed 86 people and destroyed 95% of the town.

Also Read: Why Neon Is the Indie to Watch at Sundance After 'Parasite' and 'Honeyland'

“One of the things I learned was that old adage — showing up is first and foremost in reinforcing the possibility of home,” he said. “People did take action from around their community. I’m not talk about protesting, I’m talking about trying to solve problems. It’s a lesson in getting things done, making things happen, making your voice heard.”

He added, “There’s something very powerful about seeing the way the community came together.”

The NatGeo production — which opens in limited theatrical release on July 31 — was produced by Howard, Brian Grazer, Xan Parker, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes.

Watch the video above.

For the record: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the location of Paradise, Calif.

16 Buzziest Sundance Movies for Sale in 2020, From Julianne Moore's 'The Glorias' to Michael Keaton's 'Worth' (Photos)

  • Sundance Buzziest Titles 2020 All Photos Courtesy of Sundance Institute
  • The 40-Year-Old Version — Still 1 Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Eric Branco
  • Bad Hair Courtesy of Sundance Institute
  • Black Bear — Still 1 Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Rob Leitzell
  • Disclosure Courtesy of Sundance Institute
  • Four Good Days - Still 1 Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Igor Jadue Lillo
  • The Glorias Courtesy of Sundance Institute
  • The Go-Go's Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Paul Natkin
  • Ironbark Courtesy of Sundance Institute
  • The Nest Courtesy of Sundance Institute
  • The Night House Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Elisha Christian
  • On the Record Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Martyna Starosta
  • Save Yourselves! — Still 1 Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Matt Clegg
  • Shirley Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Thatcher Keats
  • Sylvie's Love Courtesy of Sundance Institute
  • Wander Darkly — Still 1 Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Carolina Costa
  • Worth Michael Keaton Stanley Tucci Courtesy of Sundance Institute
1 of 17

Documentaries like “On the Record,” “Disclosure” and “The Go-Go’s” are also making noise

It's another Sundance Film Festival of slopes, snow, stars and sales. That's right, the market at the Sundance Film Festival is gearing up yet again with some buzzy titles among those just premiering at the festival and those in competition. And after last year produced some mega deals for movies like "Late Night," "The Farewell" and "Brittany Runs a Marathon" to name just a few, these are the features and documentaries TheWrap will be keeping an eye on while in Park City.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS