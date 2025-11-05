Watch the New Trailer for Val Kilmer Sci-Fi Cult Classic ‘Red Planet,’ Coming Soon to 4K | Exclusive

“Red Planet” has returned.

The big budget sci-fi movie from 2000, which starred Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss and Tom Sizemore as astronauts on the doomed first mission to Mars, was something of a box office disappointment when it was first released. But in the years since it has grown in estimation, largely because of its incredible cast (which also includes Terence Stamp, Benjamin Bratt and Simon Baker) and nifty visual effects (AMEE, the team’s malfunctioning robot, is the stuff of nightmares).

And now you can reassess with a brand-new, limited edition 4K UHD release from our friends at Arrow Video, hitting the UK on November 17 and the United States on November 18.

Watch a newly created trailer for the release below, as you prepare to revisit “Red Planet.”

Play video

This new release features a Dolby Vision 4K presentation, with an original lossless 5.1 audio mix, and a bevy of new special features, including an interview with visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun; a new interview with Steve Johnson, who designed the helmet and space suits; and a new video essay by film critic Heath Holland. This, along with all of the archival special features, including deleted scenes and the theatrical trailer. This Arrow release also includes a reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Griffin along with an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Mark A. Altman.

Arrow

At the time that “Red Planet” was released, it was competing against another Mars-set adventure – Disney’s based-on-a-theme-park-attraction “Mission to Mars,” directed by the legendary Brian De Palma. “Mission to Mars,” which starred Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins and Connie Nielsen, made it to theaters earlier and was a more sizable hit, but the debate rages on as to which of the two movies was the superior Mars expedition.

“Red Planet” arrives on 4K UHD from Arrow Video on November 17 in the UK and November 18 in the United States.