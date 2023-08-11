Prime Video has released its “Red White & Royal Blue” film, based on Casey McQuiston’s novel, and viewers are in store for some great twists on romantic comedy tropes and foreign relations.

McQuiston’s novel follows Alex Claremont Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of the first woman to become president of the United States (Uma Thurman) as he butts heads with Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) constantly, which gets them both into trouble. The president sent her son to the royal wedding with only one operative: Do not cause a scene. But apparently, he caused a big enough commotion to take the cake — literally a large wedding cake toppled onto Alex and Henry after an altercation on the dance floor. Smoothing things over, at least in a famous fake friendship kind of way, the boys strike up an actual relationship, romantic and all.

Here’s who plays who in Prime Video’s “Red, White & Royal Blue”:

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in “Red White & Royal Blue” (Prrime Video) Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) Prince Henry, or His Royal Highness, is the “spare” (heir) to the throne after his brother Prince Philip (Thomas Flynn). He is keeping a very big secret from his grandparents, the royal monarchs of England. His coldness toward Alex really serves a different purpose than Alex thinks it does. Nicholas Galitzine is known for playing Prince Robert in Camilla Cabello’s “Cinderella” (2021) as well as Luke in the Netflix hit romantic drama movie “Purple Hearts” (2022). He plays Elliott Lefevre in “Chambers” and Jeff in “Bottoms” (2023). He will soon be seen as George in “Mary & George.”

Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran in “Red, White & Royal Blue” (Prime Video) Nora Holleran (Rachel Hilson) Apart from being Vice President Mike Holleran’s daughter, Nora Holleran is Alex’s best friend. She’s a wiz with numbers, math and coding, but she is also an expert on Alex as well. She might even know his heart better than he does. Nora tags along for many social events as Alex’s date, but she fully supports his feelings toward Henry and even gets her own man outta the deal — Pez. Rachel Hilson is known for playing Mia Brooks in “Love, Victor” as well as young Beth Clarke in “This Is Us.” She portrayed Cindy Day in an episode of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” and she also played Nicole Patterson in “Kings” (2017).

Clarence Avant, Executive Known as the 'Godfather of Black Entertainment,' Dies at 92 Princess Bea is Henry’s sister and also his best friend. She knows her brother, quiet as he is. She encourages him to get to know Alex better, and when the two get together, she fuels the energy with her love, support and zest for life. Ellie Bamber played Cosette in “Les Misérables” the TV mini-series, Ludia Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” (2016), India Hastings in “Nocturnal Animals” (2016) and Louise in “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.” She also portrayed Elora Danan in “Willow,” and Angela Knippenberg in “The Serpent.”

Clifton Collins Jr. in “Red, White & Royal Blue” (Prime Video) Oscar Diaz (Clifton Collins Jr.) Congressman and First Gentleman Oscar Diaz supports his wife and reminds his son of his Hispanic heritage as well as his roots, but also the privilege they have all gained with Ellen’s presidency. Clifton Collins Jr. is known for playing Perry Smith in “Capote” (2005), Major Cavazos in “Brothers” (2009), Ayel in “Star Trek” (2009) and Francisco Flores in “Traffic.” More recently, he has portrayed George in “After Yang” (2021) and Funhouse Jack in “Nightmare Alley” (2021). He played Lawrence in the Max series “Westworld.”

