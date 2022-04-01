Redbox Cuts 150 Jobs Due to ‘Ongoing Adverse Effects’ of the Pandemic

Digital movie rental player Redbox Entertainment cut 150 jobs this week to reduce operating costs amid the pandemic, as they disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday.

The filing states that the cost-cutting measure is “in response to the ongoing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The Chicago-based company expects to reduce annual operating costs by around $13.1 million.

Per the filing, Redbox expects the workforce reduction will decrease its annual operating costs by approximately $13.1 million. Additionally, to do so the company expects to incur one-time restructuring charges of approximately $3.8 million, most of which will go to severance.

