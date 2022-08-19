Hello Sunshine Opens Unscripted Division in UK

Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is opening an unscripted division in the U.K.

Sarah Lazenby has been tapped as executive vice president of the British outlet and has already set her first project with Channel 4.

“Hello Sunshine’s unique global brand and inspirational mission to change the way women walk through the world through storytelling is one I have admired for quite some time,” Lazenby said in a statement. “It’s a dream come true to join the talented team and I look forward to bringing the sunshine to the UK by creating the next generation of joyous and entertaining formats.”

