Reese Witherspoon Says She’s Reviewing Audition Tapes for ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel: ‘I Just Love Them All’ | Video

Reese Witherspoon told Jimmy Fallon Friday night that the planned “Legally Blonde” prequel at Amazon Prime Video is moving ahead nicely, and the actress and producer is currently in the process of reviewing audition tapes for the role of a young Elle Woods.

“It’s so fun to watch,” she told the late-night host. “I just love them all.”

Witherspoon added that the audition process has changed, and the women trying out for the part are essentially creating “mini-movies.” As she put it, “I’m doing such a good job. And then now it’s different because we used to audition and we go into a casting office and now they have to shoot, produce, do all the costumes. They have to put together videos.”

“But they’re killing it. And now I’m having, it’s a really hard decision to make,” Witherspoon added.

The prequel series brought on Caroline Dries as showrunner in November. Dries will serve as showrunner alongside executive producer Laura Kittrell.

The prequel series will follow Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first “Legally Blonde” film, per the official logline.

“Elle” is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, with additional EPs including Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt.

You can watch the interview with Reese Witherspoon in the video above.