Reese Witherspoon to Star in Pair of Netflix Romcoms

Actress will star in Aline Brosh McKenna’s debut film “Your Place or Mine” and adaptation of Sarah Haywood’s “The Cactus”

| May 12, 2020 @ 5:36 PM Last Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 5:49 PM
Reese Witherspoon

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon has reached a deal with Netflix to star in two romantic comedies that will be released by the streaming service: “Your Place or Mine,” the directorial debut of filmmaker Aline Brosh McKenna and an adaptation of the Sarah Heywood novel “The Cactus.”

“Your Place or Mine,” which will be written, directed, and co-produced by McKenna, follows two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son. McKenna, creator of “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and screenwriter for “The Devil Wears Prada,”  will produce through Lean Machine, while Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also produce through Aggregate Films, as part of their first-look deal with Netflix.

“The Cactus” will star Witherspoon as a woman in her mid-4os who unexpectedly becomes pregnant, leading her to reexamine the structure life she has created for herself. Witherspoon will produce both films through her Hello Sunshine banner alongside Lauren Neustadter.

Reese Witherspoon’s partnership with Netflix comes after ones made with other streaming services and premium TV channels. Among her recent work are the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” and the Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere.” She is repped by CAA, LBI and attorney Gretchen Rush. The deal was first reported by Deadline.

