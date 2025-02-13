Regal Cinemas Hires Adam Rymer as Chief Commercial Officer

Regal Cinemas has hired former Legendary Entertainment executive Adam Rymer in a new position as chief commercial officer.

Rymer will be responsible for leading the strategy and execution of food and beverage, box office, pricing, sales, loyalty and marketing for Regal. In addition, he will oversee the company’s US film and content team and will report to CEO Eduardo Acuna.

“Adam’s career to-date offers a rare blend of experience both within our industry and in adjacent industries that can lend something new to our business,” said Acuna in a statement. “He’s bringing a different perspective to the company, one that will pair incredibly well with that of our leaders who have built Regal to this point.”

Rymer’s hire comes at a time when theaters are making moves to take advantage of what they expect to be a boost in moviegoing interest starting this summer, which is highlighted by films like “Jurassic World: Rebirth” and “Superman.”

Rymer will be responsible for leading Regal’s strategy for optimizing profitability and growing revenue streams across the nationwide chain, as well as developing customer loyalty through partnerships and digital engagement.

Rymer joins Regal from the consulting firm Reason Advisory, where he served as president. Prior to that, he served as President of Legendary Entertainment’s Digital Networks, as SVP of Digital Platforms at Universal Pictures, and also as COO and CFO of Lava Bear Films.