Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Will Reopen Theaters in US and UK on July 10

Second largest theater chain globally operates 787 theaters and 9,500 screens across 10 countries

| June 16, 2020 @ 7:59 AM
Cineworld/Regal

Cineworld/Regal

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, announced Tuesday that it would reopen all its theaters in the U.S. and the U.K. by July 10.

Cineworld operates 787 theaters and 9,500 screens across 10 countries, including Regal’s 546 theaters in America. The reopening will begin in the company’s other territories later this month, including in the Czech Republic and Slovakia followed by Poland, and all theaters will be reopen by July 10.

All opening dates are also subject to government restrictions for COVID-19 in certain territories.

Also Read: Regal Owner Vows Not to Play Movies That Defy Streaming Windows

“We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theatre. With a strong slate confirmed for the coming weeks, including among others ‘Tenet,’ ‘Mulan,’ ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Wonder Women 1984,’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Bond,’ ‘Soul,’ ‘Top Gun Maverick’ and many more, the entire Cineworld team remains committed to being ‘the best place to watch a movie,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement.

At Regal Cinemas, the chain will reopen at 50% capacity, with two seats of distance in between all patrons. Guests will use contactless payment methods at the box office and concessions, and staff will use ULV “Foggers” in order to clean and sanitize each auditorium. Self-service concession stands will also be closed, refills on large drinks and popcorns are suspended, and anything that requires kitchen preparation will not be available. The full details of the safety measures can be found here.

Cineworld is the second-largest theater company in the world after having acquired Regal in 2017 for $3.6 billion. It closed all 787 of its theaters back in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among some of the movies opening in July when both Cineworld and AMC are targeting to reopen theaters are Disney’s “Mulan,” Warner Bros. “Tenet,” the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged,” the STX’s “Greenland” and Sony’s “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
1 of 28

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE