Regal to Bring Imax 70mm to LA Live on 80-Foot Screen

Regal Cinemas has reached a new deal with Imax that will add premium formats to four of its major city multiplexes and renews its partnership for dozens more existing screens.

The highlight of the deal is a new Imax 70mm projector that will be added to Regal’s L.A. Live location in downtown Los Angeles for an 80-foot screen in the multiplex’s largest auditorium.

As part of the new deal, Imax theaters will also be added to Regal Greenway Grand Palace in Downtown Houston; Regal Virginia Gateway in the Gainesville suburb of Washington, DC; and Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria in Los Angeles.

“At Regal, we are committed to providing the latest and most innovative technologies in our theatres with the overall goal of delivering the best moviegoing experience for our guests,” said Eduardo Acuna, CEO of Regal Cineworld Group. “Through our partnership with IMAX, we are able to expand on this commitment by bringing their most advanced entertainment experience to some of our top performing locations.”

“These are excellent, in many cases newly renovated locations that demonstrate Regal’s commitment to customer experience and promise to join the ranks of the most successful IMAX locations in the country,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Passionate moviegoing audiences in major metropolitan areas fuel our growth, and we’re excited to expand our partnership with Regal Cineworld and give our fans even more ways to experience it in IMAX.”

The agreement also provides for the renewal of 33 Regal IMAX locations across the U.S., and the installation of ten previously contracted upgrades to IMAX with Laser in 2025.

Imax 70mm has received renewed attention from cinephiles thanks to the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in the format in 2023, and again with Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” which is currently screening in the format in nine theaters nationwide.

Upcoming films that will be presented in Imax 70mm include Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” this September and Nolan’s next film, an adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey” in July 2026. “The Odyssey” will be the first ever film shot entirely with Imax cameras.