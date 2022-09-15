Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in and executive produce an untitled “Butch and Sundance” TV series at Amazon, TheWrap has learned. The Russo Brothers (“Avengers: Endgame”) will also serve as EPs under their AGBO banner, with “The Eternals” duo Kaz and Ryan Firpo penning the teleplay.

Billed as a reimagining of the classic Western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the respective title roles, the straight-to-series drama landed at Amazon following a competitive bidding situation featuring both Disney+ and Peacock, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news. The series is envisioned as part of a larger franchise with multiple shows and spinoffs. Page will play Butch Cassidy, while Powell will take on the role of the Sundance Kid.

While many details are being kept under wraps, THR reports that the untitled Butch and Sundance series will take place in an alternate United States, similar to shows like Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” and Amazon’s Nazi dystopian “Man in the High Castle.”

Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes will also serve as executive producers, but further information like an episode count and director have yet to be identified as the project is still in its early stages.

The original 1969 film followed two leaders of a band of outlaws in Wyoming, circa the early 1900s. After botching a train robbery, they find themselves on the run and must escape unscathed. The movie won four Oscars, including for Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

Powell in best known for his recent breakout role in “Top Gun: Maverick.” His other credits include Netflix’s hit rom-com “Set It Up,” “Hidden Figures” and “Everybody Wants Some!!” Page first broke out onto the scene with Netflix’s smash hit romantic period dramedy “Bridgerton,” which he has since followed up with “The Gray Man,” also from the Russo Brothers. He will next be in Paramount Pictures’ “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”