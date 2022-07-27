Regé-Jean Page Jokes Unofficial Title of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie Is ‘No, No Wait – Hear Me Out’ (Video)

“Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page was thrilled with the reception to the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” trailer over the weekend, especially because he’s aware there is some concern about how the classic game will translate on to the big screen.

While visiting “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday night, Page was asked about the trailer premiering in Hall H at Comic-Con to loud cheers from the 5,000-strong crowd (and amassing more than 16 million views online).

“It felt great,” Page said. “It was the hugest relief because the unofficial tagline is ‘Dungeons & Dragons: No, No Wait – Hear Me Out.”

Page explained that unveiling the trailer in front of that crowd was a make or break moment.

“We walked in and it’s like bringing this movie to meet mom and dad because this is the judge and jury of ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ and they all went, ‘Oh my God, it doesn’t suck.’ We’re like, ‘Yes!’”

Since leaving “Bridgerton,” where he played the Duke of Hastings in Season 1, Page has moved on to a big screen career, filming “D&D” and Netflix’s “The Gray Man,” directed by the Russo Brothers.

During his “Tonight Show” appearance, host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor about the tale that the Russos –Joe and Anthony — first learned about him because of his breakout “Bridgerton” Season 1 role.

“There’s different versions of this story,” Page said. “So like there’s a version Joe tells where his wife watched ‘Bridgerton.’ There’s a version where he watched it with his wife; There’s a version where Anthony says he was picking up his kids and all the mums were talking about me and it was like, ‘I need to know who this dude is.’

“The common thread is essentially some powerful men had the women in their lives talk to them and we all know who run the world at this point,” Page said.