Regé-Jean Page Joins Steven Soderbergh Thriller ‘Black Bag’

Regé-Jean Page has joined the cast of Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming spy thriller “Black Bag,” which will be released by Focus Features.

Production on the thriller, which does not have a logline and will also star Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, is set to begin this spring. David Koepp wrote the screenplay with Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs producing.

Page broke out with his lead performance on the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” for which he earned an Emmy nomination. He appeared last year in Paramount’s fantasy film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and the Netflix action film “The Gray Man.” He is also set to star in Paramount’s reboot of the British crime series “The Saint” with Doug Liman directing.

Soderbergh, who is known for his lightning-fast pace as a filmmaker, premiered the thriller “Presence” starring Lucy Liu at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, with Neon acquiring the rights for $5 million.

