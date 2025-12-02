Regé-Jean Page Erotic Thriller Series ‘Hancock Park’ in Development at Netflix

Regé-Jean Page is returning to Netflix. The “Bridgerton” actor will star in the upcoming “Hancock Park,” which is being described as an erotic thriller series.

Page will star as a member of Los Angeles high society whose family is struggling to hold onto their status. The series follows a dangerously charismatic outsider who enters the lives of a seemingly perfect L.A. family after renting out their guest house.

“But as he dives further into their world, the façade of this elite community begins to crumble, and he exposes the desire, deceit and obsession that lurks around every corner of one of LA’s most-coveted neighborhoods,” a press release for the series reads.

The series will be written by Matthew Barry, known for work on “The Guest,” “Industry” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Page will also executive produce the show through his production company A Mighty Stranger alongside A Mighty Stranger’s Emily Brown (“The Count of Monte Cristo,” “Funny You Should Ask”). Drew Comins (“Yellowjackets,” “All the Old Knives”) is also an executive producer.

Additional details about the series’ cast and release date will be announced at a later time.

Page is best known for starring as the romantic lead in the first season of Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton.” He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his portrayal of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Since then he’s starred in Netflix’s “The Gray Man” in 2022, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” in 2023 and the spy thriller “Black Bag” earlier this year.