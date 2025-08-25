Reggie Carroll, Baltimore Comedian, Dies at 52 After Shooting

Baltimore comedian Reginald “Reggie” Carroll has died following a shooting in Mississippi last week. He was 52.

The touring stand-up was shot in Southaven on Wednesday and has since been identified as the victim. The local police department said one male is in custody and has been charged with Carroll’s murder. There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, though it has been deemed an isolated incident.

Carroll was transferred to the Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he died from his injuries.

The comedian and actor appeared in “Knockout Kings of Comedy” and “Rent & Go.” He also appeared in an episode of the live variety series “Showtime at the Apollo” in 2000, the same year he appeared opposite Mo’Nique on Moesha spinoff “The Parkers.”

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together,” she wrote. “That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing.”

Carroll toured his stand-up across the nation. One comedy club, Club Mobtown Comedy, paid tribute to him upon his death.

“Rest in power Reggie Carroll, thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on,” the club wrote in an Instagram statement. “The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents.”

In a Facebook post, Carroll’s brother Jonathan Carroll thanked friends, family and fans for their support amid the tragedy, but asked for privacy due to the sensitive nature of his passing.

“To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received — thank you!!!” he wrote.