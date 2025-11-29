Regina Hall, Justine Lupe, Yvonne Orji Join Power Women Summit 2025

Actresses Regina Hall (“One Battle After Another”), Justine Lupe (“Nobody Wants This”) and Yvonne Orji (“The Wrong Paris”) join TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, on Dec. 2 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

This year’s program will feature a dynamic range of conversations exploring storytelling, creativity, culture, fashion and the future of entertainment – including a special Spotlight Conversation with the stars of “One Battle After Another” and two high-profile panels presented by Google TV and South Coast Plaza.

FEATURED CONVERSATIONS:

Spotlight Conversation

In this intimate conversation, “One Battle After Another” stars Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall reflect on their collaboration, the creative work that shaped their characters and the craft behind bringing complex women to life. They’ll also share personal lessons from their respective journeys – from Chase’s breakout rise to Regina’s celebrated career – offering a candid, cross-generational look at artistry and storytelling.

Chase Infiniti , Actress, “One Battle After Another”

, Actress, “One Battle After Another” Regina Hall, Actress, “One Battle After Another”



Women Redefining the Future of TV presented by Google TV

This panel explores how creatives, media platforms, brands and talent collaborate to capture attention in today’s fast-moving entertainment landscape. From scripted series to reality hits, the discussion will dive into what makes stories shareable, how personalities amplify engagement and how brands seamlessly connect with audiences. Attendees will hear perspectives from executives, creatives and influencers who are shaping what we watch – and how we experience it.

Betsy Beers , Creative Partner, Shondaland

, Creative Partner, Shondaland Justine Lupe , Actress, “Nobody Wants This”

, Actress, “Nobody Wants This” Lisa Siskind Bilgrei , Global Head, Go-to-Market & Content Programming, Google TV

, Global Head, Go-to-Market & Content Programming, Google TV Sara Rea , Founder and CEO, Firefly Studios & Former Head of Unscripted, Hello Sunshine

, Founder and CEO, Firefly Studios & Former Head of Unscripted, Hello Sunshine Yahlin Chang , Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer & Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

, Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer & Writer, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Moderated by Raquel Calhoun, Audience Reporter, TheWrap

The New Power Women: On Screen and in the Wild presented by South Coast Plaza

Fashion doesn’t just follow culture – it shapes it. From on screen to the C-suite, women are redefining what power looks like and how it’s expressed through personal style. This conversation explores how Hollywood’s influence meets real-world impact, examining how what we wear shapes the way we show up in business, in culture and in everyday life. Featuring creative leaders, stylists, costume designers and women whose presence commands attention, this discussion celebrates fashion as both self-expression and strategy in the modern era of female empowerment.

Judith Light , Actress, “All’s Fair”

, Actress, “All’s Fair” Kathleen Felix-Hager , Costume Designer, “Hacks”

, Costume Designer, “Hacks” Kelsey Brosi , Stylist & Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC

, Stylist & Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC Yvonne Orji , Actress, Comedian & Author

, Actress, Comedian & Author Moderated by Bronwyn Newport, Fashion Historian & TV Personality

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit: thewrap.com/pws

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2025 is presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead and sponsored by South Coast Plaza, Eli Lilly and Company, A+E, AMC Networks, Blank Rome LLP, Delta Air Lines, Disney, Entertainment Partners, Google TV, JustWatch Media, Lionsgate, Mikimoto, Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery, Whalar, Peacock and Universal Studio Group.