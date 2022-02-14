Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer to Host 2022 Oscars

For the first time since 1987, the Oscars will have three hosts. And for the first time ever, they will be three women as comedians Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are expected to be announced as the emcees on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, individuals with knowledge of the pick have told TheWrap.



The Academy Awards will reunite Hall with the telecast’s producer Will Packer, as the two previously worked together on the 2017 comedy “Girls Trip.” Sykes currently stars on ABC’s “Black-ish” while Schumer is set to appear in the new series “Love, Beth” on Hulu while her breakthrough series “Inside Amy Schumer” will be revived in a series of specials for Paramount+.

The last trio to host the Oscars was Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan, the latter of whom was also a nominee the night he hosted for writing the screenplay to “Crocodile Dundee.”



Now, the Oscars are trying to revive ratings after last year’s ceremony was the least-watched in Academy Awards history. On Monday, the Academy announced that it would hold a fan vote to allow the public to pick their favorite movie and scenes of the year, with a select few voters being chosen in a sweepstakes to serve as a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.



The Academy declined requests for comment. The hosts’ identities were first reported by Variety.