Regina King’s ‘One Night in Miami’ to Hit Theaters Christmas Day, Amazon Prime January 15

Amazon sees film as an awards contender, which could make King the first Black woman nominated for best director at the Oscars

Regina King’s feature film directorial debut “One Night in Miami” is set to hit theaters Christmas day and on Amazon Prime Jan. 15, 2021.

Amazon acquired the film back in July and said its plan was to release the film in time for awards contention. If Amazon’s awards team is successful in its pursuit, King could become the first Black woman nominated for the best director Academy Award.

The release date for “One Night in Miami” comes after another recent shuffle of major studio releases, a sign that Warner Bros.’ hopeful release of “Tenet” in reviving movie theaters did not meet expectations. Theaters have struggled immensely in 2020 since shutting down due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. just shifted “The Witches” remake starring Anne Hathaway to HBO Max, from a theatrical release.

There have been a number of films that have opted for a streaming release, rather than a full-blown traditional theatrical release, such as Disney’s “Mulan.”

For Amazon, relying solely on a theatrical release model hasn’t really been the studio’s focus.

“To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released,” King said. “Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe.”

“One Night in Miami” was written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers and is based on his 2013 stage play. It follows a young Muhammad Ali (when he still went by Cassius Clay) on the night of Feb. 25, 1964, as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center as the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion after defeating Sonny Liston.

The film follows Ali — unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws — as he spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami’s historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.

In “One Night in Miami,” Powers explores what happened during these pivotal hours through the dynamic relationship between the four men and the way their friendship, paired with their shared struggles, fueled their path to becoming the civil rights icons they are today.

Producers on the film are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO, King and Powers serve as executive producers along with Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis.