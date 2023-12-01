Reginald Hudlin Says Reuniting With Eddie Murphy on ‘Candy Cane Lane’ ‘Reflects Where We Both Are as People’ | Video

At this point in his career, Eddie Murphy may not have a lot of firsts left — but “Candy Cane Lane” is one of them. The new Prime Video film is Murphy’s first explicitly Christmas movie, and it reunites him with “Boomerang” director Reginald Hudlin. And, according to Hudlin, this film was perfect for both him and Murphy at this point in life.

“You know, people look at ‘Boomerang,’ which we did together 30 years ago, and go, ‘Wow, this is [Murphy’s] first real romantic comedy, where he’s really playing a romantic leading man,’” Hudlin told TheWrap. “And that’s a movie that people are still talking about today. So, happy to do another first with him, and hopefully, we’ll have the same longevity as that film did.”

Now streaming on Prime Video, “Candy Cane Lane” follows Chris (Murphy) as he tries to win $100,000 in his neighborhood’s Christmas decorations contest. Having just lost his job, he’s putting extra pressure on the win, and unwittingly makes a deal with a mischievous elf when he buys some truly magical decorations.

As always, Murphy brings his comedy chops to the story but, as with any Christmas film, there’s a heart at the center of it. And for Hudlin, “Candy Cane Lane” was the perfect film for both him and Murphy at this stage in their lives.

“I think even the subject matter of the film reflects where we both are as people,” Hudlin said. “When we made ‘Boomerang,’ we were both young guys living in New York single, you know, hitting the clubs. And here we are now, married with kids living in L.A. So us making a Christmas movie really is important to us.”

He continued, “Because Christmas is really big. We’ve got to deliver as dads, every holiday. So it really is the right movie for where we are now, same that ‘Boomerang’ was the right movie for where we were then.”

Kelly Young, who wrote the film, was also struck by Murphy’s devotion to and reverence of both Christmas, and the movie itself, calling the fact that the actor even wanted to participate “a Christmas miracle and a gift.”

“I remember the first time I met him, I asked him, ‘What does Christmas really mean to you?’ And he got a little quiet. And then he said, ‘It means everything,’” Young recalled to TheWrap. “And he started telling me about his traditions, what he does with his family, how he goes way over the top and over-decorates, he makes ornaments.”

He continued, “So I love that he not only brought such comedy genius to this role, but we also know he’s an incredible dramatic actor. And so I love that he saw himself in this role. And he brought a lot of emotional depth and kindness and joy to the role as well. So it’s been extraordinary.”

You can watch TheWrap’s full interview with Reginald Hudlin and Kelly Young in the video above.

Of course, Murphy isn’t the only comedy legend in “Candy Cane Lane.” He’s flanked by co-stars including Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Offerman, Jillian Bell, Chris Redd and more. And for Hudlin, that made things even easier.

“Eddie’s very generous. He’s the kind of guy — look, he’s like [Michael] Jordan. Could he win the game by himself? Yes. But he likes an A+ team,” Hudlin said with a laugh. “And that’s my job, is to surround him with A+ players, where if he does a behind-the-back pass, boom! Tracee’s got it, and she’s throwing it back. Boom! And then there’s Nick Offerman, bam! He slams it, you know, an amazing slam dunk.”

He continued, “And that’s what happens every day on set. Everyone’s working together. It’s improvisational, like a great jazz ensemble, to mix metaphors for a second. But I think jazz and basketball are a fair analogy in itself. And that’s what it was on set every day.”

“Candy Cane Lane” is now streaming on Prime Video.