Reginald Hudlin Joins Jimmy Kimmel as Executive Producer on 2020 Emmys

Reginald Hudlin and Guy Carrington, David Jammy and Ian Stewart of Done + Dusted have been named executive producers of the 2020 Emmys telecast.

They join host Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as an executive producer on the ceremony, which will air on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 20. Hudlin, whose producing credits include the 2016 Oscars and the last several years of the NAACP Image Awards, will become the first ever Black producer of the Emmys telecast.

“I’m excited to collaborate with this outstanding team as we produce a show that celebrates the best of what we do and reflects this moment in history,” Hudlin said in a statement.

No further details about the telecast, including whether or not the show will be filmed remotely, have been announced. Done + Dusted, which has produced the last three Emmys telecasts, have already produced a number of programs during the COVID-19 era, including YouTube’s popular “Dear Class of 2020” livestream earlier this year.

“The world has been turned upside-down by a pandemic, but television has remained our steadfast friend through it all, and we want to come together to honor this friend of ours that informs, entertains and oftentimes uplifts us when we need it most,” Ian Stewart of Done+Dusted said in a statement. “How we accomplish that on Emmy night is a question we’re all grappling with, but any stumbling block can be a stepping stone, depending on how you use it.”

“Each year Done + Dusted has produced the Emmys, they’ve brought new ideas and a great collaborative spirit; and with the addition of Reggie Hudlin, it promises to be a truly exceptional night,” added Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and CEO. “In this year of tremendous challenge, we look forward to the joint team innovating even more, delivering a reimagined Emmys to honor the exceptional television that has brought us together while we’ve had to remain apart.”

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.