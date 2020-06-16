14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to love in the way of Nielsen ratings as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 0.9
The Nine-Nine's large fanbase doesn't bring it a large Nielsen rating.
Series: "Good Girls" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 0.9
Not bad, but not good either.
Series: "American Housewife" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 0.9
Hey, you can't win over every American.
Series: "All Rise" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 0.9
Well, not "all" rise, at least not all adults 18-49.
Series: "black-ish" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 0.9
OK-ish.
Series: "mixed-ish" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 0.9
Ties its parent series as OK-ish.
Series: "Bless the Harts" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.9
Nowhere near blessed, but better than the other first-year Fox animated sitcom on this list.
Series: "Bob's Burgers" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.9
Critical acclaim doesn't always cook up nice Nielsen numbers.
Series: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 0.7
Not extraordinary.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.