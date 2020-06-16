14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network. Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox. Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Magnum PI
CBS
Series:  "Magnum P.I."             Net:   CBS       18-49 rating: 1.0 Not much to investigate here.
MacGyver
CBS
Series:  "MacGyver"             Net:   CBS       18-49 rating: 1.0 Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
The Unicorn
CBS
Series:  "The Unicorn"             Net:   CBS       18-49 rating: 1.0 Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
Bob Hearts Abishola
CBS
Series:  "Bob Hearts Abishola"             Net:   CBS       18-49 rating: 1.0 The freshman comedy gave its net as much to love in the way of Nielsen ratings as Goggins' show did.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6
NBC
Series:  "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"             Net:   NBC       18-49 rating: 0.9 The Nine-Nine's large fanbase doesn't bring it a large Nielsen rating.
Good Girls
NBC
Series:  "Good Girls"             Net:   NBC       18-49 rating: 0.9 Not bad, but not good either.
American Housewife
ABC
Series:    "American Housewife"           Net:  ABC        18-49 rating: 0.9 Hey, you can't win over every American.
All Rise CBS
CBS
Series:  "All Rise"             Net:   CBS       18-49 rating: 0.9 Well, not "all" rise, at least not all adults 18-49.
Blackish
ABC
Series:   "black-ish"            Net:   ABC       18-49 rating: 0.9 OK-ish.
Mixed-ish
ABC
Series:   "mixed-ish"            Net:   ABC       18-49 rating: 0.9 Ties its parent series as OK-ish.
Bless the Harts
Fox
Series:  "Bless the Harts"             Net:   Fox       18-49 rating: 0.9 Nowhere near blessed, but better than the other first-year Fox animated sitcom on this list.
Bob's Burgers
Fox
Series:   "Bob's Burgers"            Net:   Fox       18-49 rating: 0.9      Critical acclaim doesn't always cook up nice Nielsen numbers.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
NBC
Series:  "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"             Net:   NBC       18-49 rating: 0.7 Not extraordinary.
Duncanville
Fox
Series:  "Duncanville"             Net:    Fox      18-49 rating: 0.5     We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
