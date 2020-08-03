Reni Santoni, Clint Eastwood’s Co-Star in ‘Dirty Harry,’ Dies at 81

Reni Santoni, who starred alongside Clint Eastwood in “Dirty Harry,” died this past weekend at the age of 81, TheWrap has learned.

Santoni starred in Eastwood’s 1971 hit film as Chico Martinez, a rookie detective with a sociology degree who gets paired up with “Dirty” Harry Callahan despite the surly cop’s resistance to working with inexperienced partners. Chico survives being shot by the amoral killer Scorpio during the film and ends up leaving the force, but not before giving a famous line in the film after Callahan gets the job of delivering ransom money to Scorpio: “no wonder they call him Dirty Harry; [he] always gets the s— end of the stick.”

Prior to “Dirty Harry,” Santoni, a New York native, got his start in acting via off-Broadway theater with his own play, “Raisin’ Hell in the Son” before getting his first screen role as a junkie in the 1964 Rod Steiger movie “The Pawnbroker.” In 1967, he got his first leading role in Carl Reiner’s directorial debut “Enter Laughing.” In the semi-autobiographical film, Santoni played David Kolowitz, a delivery boy who leaves his job to chase his dreams of becoming a stage actor in New York.

Reiner and Santoni later reunited in the late comedian’s 1982 mystery comedy “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” starring Steve Martin. A year later, he appeared alongside Sean Penn in the rising star’s film debut “Bad Boys,” playing a former gang member turned juvenile prison warden who tries to avert a teenage inmate played by Penn from a life as a career criminal.

On television, Santoni had guest appearances on cop shows like “Hawaii Five-O,” “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue” and “Miami Vice.” But his most famous TV role was as the unsanitary Italian restaurant owner Poppie in four episodes of “Seinfeld,” including the show’s finale.

Santoni passed away in hospice care after years of health problems and is survived by his son, Nick.