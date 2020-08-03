Reni Santoni, Clint Eastwood’s Co-Star in ‘Dirty Harry,’ Dies at 81

Santoni also appeared on “Seinfeld” and starred in Carl Reiner’s directorial debut “Enter Laughing”

| August 3, 2020 @ 5:39 PM Last Updated: August 3, 2020 @ 5:44 PM
Reni Santoni obit

Getty Images

Reni Santoni, who starred alongside Clint Eastwood in “Dirty Harry,” died this past weekend at the age of 81, TheWrap has learned.

Santoni starred in Eastwood’s 1971 hit film as Chico Martinez, a rookie detective with a sociology degree who gets paired up with “Dirty” Harry Callahan despite the surly cop’s resistance to working with inexperienced partners. Chico survives being shot by the amoral killer Scorpio during the film and ends up leaving the force, but not before giving a famous line in the film after Callahan gets the job of delivering ransom money to Scorpio: “no wonder they call him Dirty Harry; [he] always gets the s— end of the stick.”

Prior to “Dirty Harry,” Santoni, a New York native, got his start in acting via off-Broadway theater with his own play, “Raisin’ Hell in the Son” before getting his first screen role as a junkie in the 1964 Rod Steiger movie “The Pawnbroker.” In 1967, he got his first leading role in Carl Reiner’s directorial debut “Enter Laughing.” In the semi-autobiographical film, Santoni played David Kolowitz, a delivery boy who leaves his job to chase his dreams of becoming a stage actor in New York.

Reiner and Santoni later reunited in the late comedian’s 1982 mystery comedy “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” starring Steve Martin. A year later, he appeared alongside Sean Penn in the rising star’s film debut “Bad Boys,” playing a former gang member turned juvenile prison warden who tries to avert a teenage inmate played by Penn from a life as a career criminal.

On television, Santoni had guest appearances on cop shows like “Hawaii Five-O,” “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue” and “Miami Vice.” But his most famous TV role was as the unsanitary Italian restaurant owner Poppie in four episodes of “Seinfeld,” including the show’s finale.

Santoni passed away in hospice care after years of health problems and is survived by his son, Nick.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • notable deaths Fred Willard Little Richard Jerry Stiller Death Gallery
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
1 of 76

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS