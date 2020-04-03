Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparred on Twitter Friday, and not for the first time, either.

It all started when Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on marginalized communities and communities of color, writing, “COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities. Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.”

Ingraham retweeted the congresswoman’s call to action, adding, “The Doctor of Mixology will save us!” in a reference to Ocasio-Cortez’s former job as a bartender.

Also Read: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Laura Ingraham After Grammar Tweet: 'You're a Neo-Nazi Fan Favorite'

“Didn’t you just put a doctor on your show who faked their employment at Lenox Hill hospital and touted a COVID ‘treatment’ that you tweeted & Twitter had to remove because a man may have died trying self-administer it?” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “I’m sorry, why are you on TV again?”

She followed up with a link to a report that Twitter did, in fact, remove a tweet from the primetime host that promoted the drug hydroxychloroquine as having been used by one hospital in New York with “very promising results.” Ingraham went so far as to compare the patient to the Biblical Lazarus, a man believed to have risen from the dead by Jesus.

“Typical liberal,” Ingraham branded her. “Doesn’t know the meaning of the phrase ‘admitting privileges’ versus ‘employed by’–maligning a man who has spent his life teaching and saving lives of late stage cancer patients.”

The duo fought on the platform last August, too. During that interaction, Ocasio-Cortez called Ingraham a “neo-Nazi fan favorite” after the Fox News host corrected the grammar in one of her tweets.