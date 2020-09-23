Go Pro Today

Rep Ilhan Omar Hits Back at Trump: ‘This Is My Country’

During a rally Tuesday, President Trump said of the Somali-born congresswoman, “How is your country doing?”

| September 23, 2020 @ 6:44 AM
Ilhan Omar

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Late Tuesday night, Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar hit back at President Donald Trump for comments he made about her during a rally earlier.

“Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you,” Rep. Omar tweeted. “Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

Then, in a second tweet, the representative wrote, “These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing.” She added a gif of Regina George in “Mean Girls” asking, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Also Read: Rep. Ilhan Omar Trolls Trump by Tweeting Photos From Africa Trip With Nancy Pelosi

At Tuesday’s rally in Pennsylvania, the president announced Republicans “are going to win the state of Minnesota because of her.”

“She is telling us how to run our country,” he went on. “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? She is telling us how to run our country.”

Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen of color make up a group known as The Squad have been targets of Trump and his supporters. Rally-goers have chanted “Send her back!” in reference to Omar fleeing a war-torn Somalia as a child.

Last year, Trump created a firestorm when he tweeted that Omar and the rest of the Squad should “go back where you came from” — even though all four are American citizens and only one, Omar, was born outside the United States. (She was born in Somalia and became a naturalized citizen at age 17.)

See Rep. Omar’s response to Trump below:

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • The Rock Kevin Hart Brian Cox covid Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty
  • Tiffany Haddish Getty
  • Michael Rooker Suicide Squad Getty
1 of 84

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Brian Cox are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content