‘Repo Man’: 80’s Cult Classic Gets Sequel From Original Director Alex Cox

After 40 years, the cult classic “Repo Man” is finally getting a sequel. “Repo Man: The Wages of Beer” will be written and directed by Alex Cox, who helmed the 1984 original. “Twilight” alum Kiowa Gordon will star.

Cox is now shopping the project to buyers at the European Film Market and the Berlin Film Festival. Buffalo 8 Productions, producer of the Netflix series “The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes,” is financing the film.

The science fiction-comedy starred Emilio Estevez as Otto and Harry Dean Stanton as Bud, two LA-based repo me who end up involved in a competitive and dangerous search for a Chevy Malibu connected to space aliens.

Gordon takes over the role of Otto in “The Wages of Beer,” which will pick up after the wild ending of the first film with Otto having barely aged at all.

“After an extended period of anticipation, director Alex Cox’s efforts are finally culminating with the sequel to the cult classic. We have full confidence in Kiowa’s capacity to take on the iconic role of Otto, originally immortalized by Emilio Estevez in 1984 when the film first made its debut,” producer Adam Harris Engelhard said in a statement.

A brutal satire of the Reagan years as well as an unmistakable celebration of the one of the weirder eras in Los Angeles history, “Repo Man” earned just $3 million dollars off its $1 million budget upon release in 1984 via Universal Pictures. But it was an instant critical hit and remains one of the most influential and respected films of its era. Its soundtrack, featuring a murderer’s row of punk rock legends, remains equally influential.

Variety first reported the news.