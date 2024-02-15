Kristen Stewart slammed Donald Trump in a new interview for his apparent obsession with her 2012 breakup with then-boyfriend and “Twilight” costar Robert Pattinson.

At the time, Trump was not known at all as a politician and was best known for hosting “The Apprentice.” He memorably tweeted 11 times about the celebrity split, urging Pattinson not to take Stewart back after tabloid photos surfaced of her kissing her “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders.

“Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering,” Stewart told Rolling Stone of Trump’s piling on amidst the scandal.

“She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!” wrote Trump in one tweet.

“What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?,” she questioned in her Rolling Stone interview, noting her mindset at the time.

“He’s such a little baby,” she added. “F—k you, bitch!”

By the time Stewart hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2017, Trump was president and a ripe target for a spicy monologue. “I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” Stewart said during her monologue.

“The president is not a huge fan of me. But that is so OK,” she said. “And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you probably really aren’t going to like me now, because I’m hosting ‘SNL’ and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Stewart, who got engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer in 2021, also addressed choosing her “SNL” moment to publicly come out as queer, describing it as a “very shoot-from-the-hip moment.”

Her new movie, “Love Lies Bleeding,” premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and will be released theatrically in the United States by A24 on March 8, and in the U.K. by Lionsgate on April 19.