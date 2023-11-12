Ronna McDaniel Says Republicans Can Win on Abortion, Americans ‘Want Common Sense Limitations’ (Video)

The Republican chair adds that candidates “can’t hide in a corner and think abortion’s not going to be an issue”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel believes the GOP can win the 2024 election if they tweak their messaging on abortion and reproductive rights. In the wake of DNC victories in Ohio and Virginia on Tuesday, McDaniel told “Meet The Press” anchor Kristen Welker, “Listen, I’m proud to be a pro-life party, but we can win on this message. The American people are where we are, and they want common sense limitations.”

She added, “They want more access to adoption. We want to make sure that there’s pregnancy crisis centers. These are things we can win on. But we have to talk about it, and you can’t hide in a corner and think abortion’s not going to be an issue.”

McDaniel told Welker she’s “passionate” about the issues around abortion, crediting that to, as she said, “I’m a suburban woman.” She said that she put out a memo to Republican candidates about the issue in 2022. “I think I probably took it more seriously than some others, because I have suburban mom friends — this is my community.”

Read Next
MSNBC Guest Tells Ali Velshi That Biden Needs to Echo 1992 Clinton Campaign Phrase: 'It's the Abortion, Stupid' (Video)

McDaniel also told Welker that Democrats have made the issue a major part of their 2024 campaigning “because they can’t run on crime, they can’t run on the border, they can’t run on fentanyl.”

The RNC’s losses in Ohio and Virginia should serve as lessons for the party as well. Welker pushed McDaniel on taking responsibility for this week’s elections.

“Some people don’t understand what we do,” McDaniel said. “We’re a turnout machine.”

Ultimately, she added, candidates will have to begin to address the topic of abortion on TV.

Watch the interview with McDaniel in the video above.

A woman in a red sweater speaks at a podium. She has light-toned skin.
Read Next
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tells Fox News That Israel Attacks Are a 'Great Opportunity for Our Candidates' (Video)

One response to “Ronna McDaniel Says Republicans Can Win on Abortion, Americans ‘Want Common Sense Limitations’ (Video)”

  1. Keepitreal Avatar
    Keepitreal

    Why can’t people talk in PLAIN language? Let’s keep it real simple. The earliest pre-mature baby born who survived is listed in the GUISNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS. Guess the age of the unborn baby who lived? The little unborn human was born at 4.5 months old. Thus, “common sense” would dictate that we have hard evidence an unborn baby can live at just 4..5 months old. In essence, we should all agree that abortion should be illegal AFTER 4.5 months old in the womb as that has been proven to clearly be a viable human. Common sense people. Common sense.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.