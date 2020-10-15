Go Pro Today

Republicans Are Not Happy Savannah Guthrie Pushed Back on Trump During Town Hall

During the NBC News town hall with Trump, Guthrie pressed Trump on his past evasive comments about white supremacists and Qanon

| October 15, 2020 @ 6:14 PM Last Updated: October 15, 2020 @ 6:30 PM
savannah guthrie trump town hall conservatives mad

NBC News

Donald Trump may have avoided the debate with Joe Biden that had been scheduled for Thursday night, but that doesn’t mean he had an easy evening in his NBC News town hall. The moderator, Savannah Guthrie, repeatedly pushed back on Trump in response to some of his answers, pressing on him in a way that doesn’t happen all that often. And many Republican Trump supporters were not happy about that.

It was, indeed, reminiscent of Trump’s interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios back in August, in which Swan kept pushing Trump for more details in response to Trump’s evasive answers. One of the viral moments from the hour-long town hall saw Guthrie press Trump on his retweeting of a conspiracy theory about the death of Osama bin Laden.

“That was a retweet. That was an opinion of somebody,” Trump said when Guthrie asked about it. “I’ll put it out there, people can decide for themselves. I don’t take a position.”

Guthrie, incredulous, replied: “You’re the president! You’re not someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever!”

The NBC News town hall was contentious pretty much from the start, with Guthrie asking Trump a popular question of late: whether he tested negative for COVID-19 the day of his debate with Joe Biden.

“I don’t know. I don’t even remember. I test all the time,” Trump said. He admitted that he had not been tested daily for the coronavirus, and never said when the last time was that he had tested negative prior to his positive test on Oct. 1.

When Guthrie pressed him on the topic, Trump just said that “possibly I did, possibly I didn’t,” test negative the day of the debate.