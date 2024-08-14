‘Reservation Dogs’ Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai on Overdue Emmy Love: ‘Now We Get to Be on the Big Stage’

Since 2021, FX on Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs” has racked up an impressive list of accolades, from winning Peabody Awards to Independent Spirit Awards, but the comedy was largely overlooked by the Television Academy — until now. Nominated for five Emmy awards for its third and final season, including Outstanding Comedy Series, the endearing half-hour program centered on a group of indigenous teenagers on the outskirts of an Oklahoma reservation struggling to find their place after the death of their close friend.

As de facto group leader Bear Smallhill, breakout star D’Pharaoah Woon-A-Tai became the first indigenous actor to be nominated in the lead comedy acting category — a historic achievement that isn’t lost on him. “I’m very grateful for the recognition the show has gained throughout the years, but also recently through the Emmys,” said the 22-year-old Canadian actor, who is of Oji-Cree heritage. “I’m grateful that now we get our chance to be on the big stage like everyone else.”

It’s been nearly a year since “Reservation Dogs” finished its run last September, though the bond between Woon-A-Tai and his costars Devery Jacobs, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis remains stronger than ever. When filming ended on the final season, Woon-A-Tai got matching tattoos with his fellow actors to commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It says, ‘Love you, bitch. Forever,’” he said, proudly showing off the tattoo on his arm, which references the familiar line of affection the characters tell each other in times of elation and grief. “’Reservation Dogs’ was definitely my dream role. Everything after it is amazing, but ‘Reservation Dogs’ is it.”

“Reservation Dogs’” Emmy recognition has been long overdue. What was your reaction to learning about the show’s five nominations, including your own for acting?

I was asleep and my friend messaged me, “Congratulations! We gotta hang out.” I was thinking, What is he talking about? And then he brought up the Emmys. So I woke up to great news. That happened to me before when I found out I got “Reservation Dogs.” My mom woke me up; I was in a deep sleep. She was like, “You landed the role!” And I was like, “F—, yes!” and I passed out. So I love waking up to great news. This is a good streak.

You’re in great company with Lily Gladstone, who appeared on “Reservation Dogs,” and Kali Reis getting recognized for “Under the Bridge” and “True Detective: Night Country,” respectively. Is this a pivotal moment for the indigenous acting community?

It is. It’s interesting to see — in the span of three, four years — how far Hollywood and the film industry as a whole has come. “Reservation Dogs” was and is the first-ever television show with a full Native writers room, full Native directors, full Native main cast and a big part of the crew was Native. That should tell you enough about how much the industry has to learn from Native storytelling and how much of a story we have to tell from our perspective, from our lens, from our voice, from our writing.

Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis in “Reservation Dogs” (Hulu)

In reflecting on your body of work over three seasons, what are you proudest of with your performance as Bear?

One of my proudest moments was working with Graham [Greene] on the episode, “Maximus.” There are a lot of deep episodes that steer away from the comedy aspects. [This episode] really took in the seriousness and talked about mental health and people not believing, and also having Bear see where he would lead if he decided to leave his community behind.

That was one of my favorite moments playing Bear, seeing his arc from Season 1 — from blaming the community around him and his surroundings on the death of his best friend, thinking that the grass is greener on the other side and realizing that what kept them together was his community and teaching him how to be a man, which he was figuring out throughout the whole series while not having a father figure there to teach him. By the end of the season, Bear welcomed the fact that he was supposed to be where he is, which is in Oklahoma.

“Maximus” is essentially a two-hander between you and Graham. Do you have a specific scene or line that has stayed with you?

The scene where they’re looking up at the Big Dipper and Maximus [Greene’s character] walks away. When we were filming and even when I was reading the script, I was confused: Why would you let him walk away? I think it was Maximus telling Bear, “You’re not what I thought you were. You’re not a crazy guy or someone after me. You’re actually a good kid and if you want to stay with me, you can. If you don’t want to stay with me, then you can go back home.” You know, giving them that chance. Bear, about to leave, turns around and looks at him through the window and sees an elder and very much where he could be [in the future]. That was a beautiful note to see Bear’s journey come to an end, in a sense.

Where do you see indigenous storytelling going?

There is a lot of cool, indigenous-led storytelling coming out soon, and hopefully there will be a lot more people to interview. I just want to continue with indigenous projects and indigenous storytelling because it’s a topic that was never touched, ever. We have our own traditional storytelling that, if we wanted to, can be shared. We have beautiful stories, way more interesting than anything that’s been on screen. I’m excited to see what the indigenous film industry is going to be like in the next five years.

For a generation of aspiring indigenous actors, you represent what’s possible. Have you thought about the impact you have had and will have?

I have. I was talking to one of the writers and he said he was excited because his son would be able to grow up and watch this and see this as normal, just like every other show. I was dumbfounded. That would have been crazy for me if I had a show like “Reservation Dogs” growing up. Maybe I would’ve wanted to be an actor way sooner. I hope it gives Native children on reservations and in urban cities a chance that this could be an option. That’s really the hope.

With your “Reservation Dogs” chapter over, what’s on your professional bucket list now?

My plan — and it kind of always was since I was 16 — is to keep on acting until I drop dead. Every time I finish a project, I think that’s the last one and I’m grateful for every single one I start. Hopefully, I can continue doing what I’m doing. Watching people like Devery Jacobs, who worked in the writers room and directed her own episode on “Reservation Dogs,” I’m really trying to get in the same chair. I would love to get into the writers room. I would love to get into producing or directing. I think this industry is for me, and I want to pursue this as much as I can.

