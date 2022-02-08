‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Premiere Was Syfy’s 2nd-Most-Watched Telecast Since 2013 (Exclusive)

Strong viewership is certainly not alien to “Resident Alien,” but the show’s Season 2 premiere was Syfy’s second-most-watched telecast since 2013.

Syfy’s most-watched episode of TV over that roughly 10-year time span was “Resident Alien” Episode 106, so, Episode 201 is in pretty familiar — and rarified — company.

Including one week of delayed viewing, the Jan. 26, 2022 “Resident Alien” Season 2 premiere was watched by 3.2 million total viewers. That’s up 5% from the Season 1 premiere, another rarity on television these days.

Among adults 18-49, the premiere vs. premiere increase was 2%. Growth (on a percentage basis) was the same in the adults 25-54 demographic.

“Resident Alien” Season 1 averaged 2.917 million total viewers per episode. That made “Resident Alien” Syfy’s most-watched new drama in nearly eight years — or since the first season of “Defiance” averaged 3.224 million viewers in 2013.

Based on the Dark Horse comics, Syfy’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In Season 2, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day.

“Resident Alien” also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler and Judah Prehn.

“The entire ‘Resident Alien’ team couldn’t be more excited about the breakout success of the show,” series creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan told TheWrap recently. “The biggest thrill was hearing how much the audience responded to the positive message of connection and inclusion — people want something positive in their lives and we couldn’t be happier providing a show that makes people laugh and feel like they’re not alone.”

New episodes of “Resident Alien” air Wednesdays at 9/c on Syfy.