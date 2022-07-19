Ahead of its much-anticipated Q2 Earnings reveal, Netflix debuted its Top 10 ranking for the week of July 11 to 17, with “Stranger Things 4” leading the pack. “Resident Evil” — based on the popular horror video game of the same name — snagged the No. 2 spot upon its premiere July 14. Also on the list and occupying spots 7 through 9, respectively, are “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 (which released June 22), “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (which premiered July 14) and “Boo Bitch,” the limited series starring Lana Condor that debuted July 8.

In its eighth week, “Stranger Things 4” pulled in an additional 102.33 million hours viewed, making it the most viewed title of the week. In total, the zeitgeisty series has amassed 1.31 billion hours viewed on the Most Popular list. Previous seasons of the show made it onto this week’s Top 10 as well, occupying the middle spots at Nos. 4 through 6.

“Resident Evil” entered the list in the second spot with 72.67 million hours viewed and was within the Top 10 in 92 countries. “Manifest” Season 1 was in third, and “Alone” Season 8 held the last spot.

On the English film side, viewers tuned into the animated action-adventure “The Sea Beast,” which features a voice cast of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator and Dan Stevens, at 68.11 million hours viewed. And, in spite of negative reviews, the maligned Dakota Johnson-starring “Persuasion” came in second, with 28.72 million hours viewed.

For non-English shows, Korean series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” held the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row, ahead of Spanish thriller “The Longest Night,” Korean drama “Alchemy of Souls” and Mexico’s “Control Z.” On the non-English films side, the Spanish action-adventure “Valley of the Dead” and Italian rom-com “Under the Amalfi Sun” led the list. Meanwhile, Indian pics “RRR” and “Major” held steady and rounded out the list.